Macron urges inclusive settlement in Syria

Shafaq News – Paris/Damascus

On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a comprehensive political solution in Syria that includes local actors and upholds national sovereignty.

In a phone conversation with transitional Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Macron stressed the need to protect civilians and pursue accountability, pointing to the findings of an independent commission as a foundation for legal action against those responsible for recent clashes in Suwayda province.

Macron welcomed the ceasefire announced in the province, describing it as a positive step that should pave the way for dialogue focused on national unity and citizens’ rights. He underscored the importance of involving local stakeholders in building a political framework that ensures effective governance and long-term stability.

The French president also emphasized the need for continued negotiations between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus, urging both sides to engage constructively. He noted that recent tripartite talks had clarified the next phase of the process, reaffirming his country's commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity.

The conversation also addressed regional coordination with Israel, particularly efforts to stabilize the Syrian-Lebanese border, where "France stands ready to support de-escalation initiatives."