Israel and Syria Paris talks: Agree to continue dialogue

Shafaq News – Paris

Israel and Syria have agreed to continue direct talks following a rare meeting in Paris, marking the first publicly confirmed high-level contact between the two sides in years, Syrian media quoted a diplomatic source as saying on Saturday.

The meeting, mediated by US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, brought together Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, alongside intelligence officials from both countries.

A senior Syrian diplomatic source told state broadcaster Ekhbariya that the dialogue was “honest and responsible,” underscoring a mutual willingness to prevent further escalation.

According to Syrian accounts, the talks focused on recent flare-ups in Suwayda province, where intercommunal violence between Druze and Bedouin groups, followed by Israeli airstrikes, raised fears of broader instability. The Syrian delegation insisted on the country’s territorial integrity, rejected any unauthorized foreign presence, and demanded Israel's withdrawal from newly occupied positions. Damascus also called for the reactivation of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement with international guarantees.

The source added that Syria conveyed firm opposition to external attempts to fragment the state or foster sectarian divisions through the creation of parallel entities. Instead, it emphasized a national consensus around reconstruction and political unity.

While Washington framed the talks as a first step toward de-escalation, officials stressed that the process remains fragile. Barrack, confirmed that the goal of reopening channels of communication had been “precisely accomplished” and that follow-up talks are expected.