Israel, Syria reach US-brokered de-escalation agreement for Southern Syria

Shafaq News – Paris

Israeli and Syrian officials, under US sponsorship, have agreed to a preliminary set of de-escalation measures focused on southern Syria, particularly Suwayda, according to details obtained by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

بنود الاتفاق بين #إسرائيل وحكومة #الشرع برعاية #الأمريكيين التي حصل عليها #المرصد_السوري لحقوق الإنسان:1- يحول ملف #السويداء إلى الأمريكيين، وهم سيلتزمون بمتابعة تنفيذ بنود هذا الاتفاق.2- انسحاب جميع قوات العشائر وقوات الأمـ ـن العام إلى ما بعد القرى الدرزية.3- الفصائل… pic.twitter.com/PsMtrwixQM — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) July 24, 2025

According to the Observatory, the main points of the emerging agreement include:

1-US Oversight of the Suwayda File

The United States will assume responsibility for overseeing the implementation of the agreement’s terms related to Suwayda.

2-Withdrawal of Government-Linked Forces

All tribal militias and Syrian General Security units are to withdraw beyond the Druze-majority villages in the region.

3-Druze-Led Security Patrols

Local Druze factions will conduct clearing operations in all villages to ensure the absence of tribal or government-affiliated forces.

4-Local Governance

Local councils made up of Suwayda residents will be established to handle civilian service delivery.

5-Documentation of Violations

A monitoring committee will be formed to document rights violations and submit reports to US officials.

6-Demilitarization of Quneitra and Daraa

Heavy weapons are to be removed from Quneitra and Daraa provinces. Local security committees composed of residents will be created, but must operate without heavy arms.

7-Restriction on Syrian Government Presence

Syrian government institutions and affiliated organizations will be barred from operating in Suwayda. Only United Nations agencies will be allowed access.

Earlier, Axios reported that Senior Israeli and Syrian officials met in Paris on Thursday for a rare four-hour dialogue aimed at easing tensions, in a meeting brokered by US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Tom Barrack.

The meeting is the highest-level official contact between the two countries in over two decades.

According to Israeli officials cited by Axios, the talks sought to establish security understandings in southern Syria to preserve the fragile ceasefire and prevent a repeat of last week’s flare-up.

Israel was represented by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a close aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while Syria's delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaibani.