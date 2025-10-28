Baghdad airport set for +$760M overhaul under global partnership

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved a comprehensive project to rehabilitate, develop, and operate Baghdad International Airport through a partnership with a global operator.

The Prime Minister’s media office announced that 14 international consortia initially submitted bids, and after multiple rounds of evaluation, the government selected the CAAP consortium, led by Argentinian Corporacion America Airports and Saudi Amwaj International.

CAAP’s proposal grants Iraq’s central treasury 43.05% of the airport’s annual revenues, exceeding the 38.05% offered by its rival ASYAD consortium. Valued at $764 million, the project will be fully financed by the investor and includes building a new passenger terminal for up to 15 million passengers, rehabilitating runways and taxiways, and developing new facilities for cargo, parking, and VIP services.

The project also entails Category 9 safety upgrades, new water and waste management systems, and internationally compliant operations. It is expected to create about 1,000 jobs per additional million passengers while maintaining staff pay and training programs.

According to the statement, the decision, part of efforts to modernize airport infrastructure and align with international aviation safety and security standards, follows years of declining international traffic and the need for specialized management.