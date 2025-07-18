The Largest ever: 30 billion Dinars allocated to revive Kirkuk's identity

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

The Kirkuk Citadel and the Ottoman-era Qishla, two of the city’s most prominent historical landmarks, are set to undergo the largest restoration project in Kirkuk’s history, the Directorate of Antiquities and Heritage announced on Friday.

The project, backed by 30 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $20 million) in government funding, is part of a broader effort to preserve the city’s cultural identity and boost its tourism sector.

The Kirkuk Citadel is one of the oldest archaeological sites in northern Iraq, with a history spanning over 3,000 years and linked to civilizations such as the Assyrians, Babylonians, Sasanians, and Ottomans. The Qishla, built during the Ottoman period as a military and administrative center, still retains much of its architectural character despite years of neglect.

Raaed Akla al-Obaidi, director of the Antiquities Department in Kirkuk, told Shafaq News that the project follows official approvals from the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities. The ministry emphasized that renovation work must be handled by a specialized firm with solid experience in restoring historical structures to ensure the preservation of the Citadel’s original arches, decorations, and architectural details.

Obaidi noted that companies from Turkiye, Iraq, and Egypt have submitted bids for the restoration work. A technical committee will review these proposals and select the most suitable according to international heritage preservation standards. The directorate has completed all technical and engineering assessments for the Qishla building and submitted them to the ministry in Baghdad to allocate the necessary funds.

The project's financing will come from emergency allocations, as confirmed by the Minister of Culture in recent meetings with provincial heritage officials.

“All technical and administrative requirements for the Citadel’s rehabilitation have also been completed,” Obaidi said. The restoration will include key landmarks within the complex, such as the church, mosques, religious schools, traditional houses, gates, fortress walls, and the “Green Dome.” According to recent assessments, these structures require between 40% to 70% restoration work.

Sarmad Mohammed Jameel, head of Kirkuk’s Tourism Directorate, told Shafaq News that the Citadel and the Qishla are not merely old stone buildings but represent the cultural and historical identity of Kirkuk, reflecting the legacy of successive civilizations from the Sumerians and Assyrians to the Ottomans.

He added that the project's success would directly support the local tourism industry by attracting visitors from across Iraq and abroad.

Jameel said, “Revitalizing these heritage landmarks would help restore Kirkuk’s historic stature and pave the way for cultural festivals, art exhibitions, and traditional markets within the Citadel and Qishla.”These developments are expected to stimulate the local economy and generate new job opportunities.

Ali Shakir, a historian and academic, told Shafaq News that the Citadel and Qishla are central to the city's collective memory. Restoring them according to international standards, he said, could help Kirkuk regain some of its lost cultural vibrancy. He emphasized that these landmarks are not “silent stones” but living testimonies to the coexistence of Kirkuk’s ethnic and religious communities.

Shakir added that the Qishla, with its distinct Ottoman architecture, could be repurposed into a cultural center, museum, or tourist site that connects younger generations to their city’s past, helping raise public awareness about the importance of preserving heritage.