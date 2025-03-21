Kirkuk’s Citadel crumbles: Calls grow for urgent action

Shafaq News/ Kirkuk’s ancient citadel, a landmark dating back thousands of years, is at risk of further deterioration due to severe neglect, prompting urgent calls for action.

Kirkuk Provincial Council member Sawsan Jadoua called, on Friday, for immediate intervention by federal and local authorities to save Kirkuk’s historic citadel before further deterioration occurs, warning that neglect is already causing parts of the site to crumble.

Jadoo criticized the lack of action from key authorities—including the federal government, Kirkuk Governorate, Kirkuk Municipality, and the Directorate of Antiquities and Heritage—stating they have “failed to implement a comprehensive plan to restore and protect the citadel.” Calling for a joint effort from both official institutions and the public to revive the landmark, she emphasized the need for “serious” restoration projects.

Perched atop a vast archaeological mound holding remnants of ancient civilizations, Kirkuk Citadel stands as a testament to millennia of history. With more than 60 guard towers, the fortress—originally reinforced by Alexander the Great in the 4th century BC—commands a strategic position on a four-cornered hill, soaring approximately 120 feet (About 3.7 m) above the surrounding plains. Overlooking the Khasa River, which swells during the rainy season, the citadel remains a striking symbol of the region’s rich heritage.