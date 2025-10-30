Erbil’s citadel nights come alive with youth, music, and modern energy

Shafaq News – Erbil

As dusk settles over the ancient Erbil Citadel, the city’s heart transforms into a lively tableau of light, music, and conversation. Cafés and restaurants ringing the historic fortress glow in warm colors, drawing crowds of young people seeking relaxation and connection after a long day.

Dozens of university students and friends gather on the stone steps and open-air cafés, sipping coffee, chatting, and taking photos with the illuminated citadel behind them.

“We meet here almost every evening,” said Aras Mohammed, a university student. “The citadel isn’t just a historical site anymore; it’s become a symbol of modern Erbil. The atmosphere is calm and full of positive energy that keeps us here until late.”

Another visitor, Sirwan Qadir, said he and his friends often bring a guitar or a small speaker. “We listen to music and talk about our dreams. These nights give us a feeling of both freedom and belonging,” he told Shafaq News.

Cafés around the citadel now serve as creative hubs for the city’s youth, offering affordable drinks and a mix of contemporary and traditional ambiance. Some encourage live performances, turning the area into a nightly cultural scene.

“Most of our customers are young people, especially on weekends,” said Dana Star, who works at a nearby café. “They come from all over Erbil — even from other provinces — just to enjoy the citadel’s atmosphere at night. Some write, some play music, others just capture the moment. It’s a space for self-expression.”

The Erbil Citadel, located in the heart of the city, is recognized as one of the oldest continuously inhabited urban sites in the world, with archaeological evidence suggesting settlement for over six millennia. Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2014, it has served as a residential, administrative, and cultural center for various civilizations.