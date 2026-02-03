41K+ prisoners freed under Iraq’s Amnesty Law

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has released 41,364 inmates under the amended General Amnesty Law, according to the Supreme Judicial Council’s latest statistical report for January.

In a statement, the Council confirmed that since the law was enforced, 166,283 individuals have been covered by its provisions, including those subject to arrest warrants, summons orders, bail guarantees, or in-absentia convictions. Courts, it added, recovered 87.4 billion Iraqi dinars (about $58.7M) as well as $34.39 million in restituted funds.

Originally enacted in 2016 and revised in early 2025, the Amnesty Law aims to reduce prison overcrowding, resolve long-pending cases, and facilitate financial settlements. The amendments exclude terrorism-related killings, violent crimes, and major drug trafficking, while granting relief for minor offenses, financial disputes, and procedural violations.

