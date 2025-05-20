Iraq frees +3,400 prisoners under new Amnesty Law

Shafaq News/ Iraq released 3,441 inmates from various correctional facilities since the implementation of the General Amnesty Law began, up to May 19, an Iraqi official announced on Tuesday.

The Director General of the Ministry of Justice's Correctional Department, Majid Al-Manzour, noted in a statement that the releases are part of the ministry’s ongoing legal procedures to enforce the law’s provisions in coordination with the relevant judicial authorities.

“Internal teams are working to expedite the review of inmate files to ensure those eligible for amnesty are released in accordance with legal conditions,” he stated, stressing the ministry’s commitment to implementing the law with a sense of responsibility and fairness.

On May 13, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced the release of more than 19,000 prisoners under the law and confirmed the recovery of significant state funds.

Earlier, Fadel Al-Gharawi, Head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq, told Shafaq News that some released individuals may reoffend or struggle to reintegrate into society if not provided with adequate support before release.

Those concerns were reinforced by recent security reports. The police command in Najaf province announced on Monday the arrest of three individuals—recently released under the Amnesty Law—who confessed to involvement in a series of thefts.