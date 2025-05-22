Iraq: 4,000 freed under Amnesty Law in May

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announced the release of nearly 4,000 inmates since the beginning of May under the country’s General Amnesty Law.

In a statement, the council said that 3,839 individuals were released across all provinces between May 1 and May 22, including both detainees and convicted individuals.

An additional 11,524 people—comprising suspects with arrest warrants, individuals on bail, and those convicted in absentia—also qualified for amnesty during the same period.

Including figures previously published on May 13, the total number of individuals released from prisons and detention centers under the law now stands at 23,220. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of beneficiaries with warrants, summons, or absentia convictions has reached 105,121.