Al-Anbar’s former Governor included in Amnesty Law

Shafaq News/ A document issued by the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court has revealed that former Anbar Governor Ali Farhan Al-Dulaimi is included in Iraq's General Amnesty Law.

The document stated that Al-Dulaimi, along with four other individuals, will not be released until it is confirmed that they are not wanted in other legal cases. Al-Dulaimi, who was sentenced to one year in prison in July 2024 for appointing advisors in violation of regulations, is among those covered by the recent developments.

A few days ago, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council directed the prison department to implement "immediate release" for individuals under the general amnesty law without requiring the finalization of the decision.

The Iraqi Parliament had passed several controversial laws on January 21, including amendments to the General Amnesty Law, the Personal Status Law, and the Restitution Law.