Iraq stresses dialogue after Syria–SDF ceasefire deal

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that dialogue and the integration of institutions are key to stabilizing Syria, following a comprehensive ceasefire agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to a statement, the ministry welcomed the agreement, which includes understandings to merge the institutions of the Autonomous Administration into state bodies, saying it helps protect the rights of all Syrian components and ensures their fair participation in state institutions based on citizenship and peaceful coexistence.

Iraqi leaders, the statement added, played a role in helping create conditions that facilitated the agreement, which is aligned with “Iraq’s broader role in supporting regional security and promoting political solutions that reduce the human cost of conflict.”

The Syrian government and the SDF reached the ceasefire agreement last Friday, covering northeastern Syria and outlining political, security, and military arrangements to integrate the region. Under the deal, an immediate ceasefire is to take effect, with forces withdrawing from contact lines and being replaced by internal security forces affiliated with Syria’s Interior Ministry in Hasakah and Qamishli. The agreement also provides for the formation of a new military division under the Syrian army that would include SDF fighters and a brigade from Kobani.