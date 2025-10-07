Syria, SDF reach full ceasefire after Damascus talks

Shafaq News – Damascus

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the government reached an agreement on Tuesday to halt hostilities across northern and northeastern Syria, according to the Defense Ministry.

Following a meeting in Damascus between Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi, the minister confirmed that both sides agreed to an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts and deployment areas.

التقيت قبل قليل بالسيد مظلوم عبدي في العاصمة دمشق واتفقنا على وقفٍ شاملٍ لإطلاق النار بكافة المحاور ونقاط الانتشار العسكرية شمال وشمال شرق سوريا، على أن يبدأ تنفيذ هذا الاتفاق فورياً. — مرهف أبو قصرة (@Murhaf_abuqasra) October 7, 2025

Earlier today, Abdi arrived in the capital with Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of the Autonomous Administration’s Foreign Relations Committee, and Rohlat Afrin, a senior member of the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ) general command, for talks with transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani.

The deal follows overnight unrest that erupted when government forces closed key roads to Aleppo’s Kurdish-majority neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, triggering clashes that left at least ten people injured, according to a medical source. The SDF described the closures as “provocations,” accusing army units of advancing with tanks and armored vehicles, while the Defense Ministry dismissed the accusations as “baseless.”