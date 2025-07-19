SDF commander welcomes Syria ceasefire

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Saturday, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi welcomed the ceasefire deal in Syria’s southern Suwayda province, describing it as a step toward civil peace and national stability.

In a post on X marking the 12th anniversary of the July 19, 2012 uprising launched from Kobani, Abdi saluted those who died during the conflict with the al-Assad regime, including those from Suwayda province, and reaffirmed his commitment to “the revolution’s principles to safeguard future generations and ensure stability.”

نبارك لشعبنا، لمقاتلي ومقاتلات قوات سوريا الديمقراطية، حلول ذكرى ثورة 19 تموز التي شكلت محطة مفصلية في مسار انتصار الثورة السورية. نستذكر شهداءنا بكل إجلال، كما نستذكر شهداء محافظة السويداء، ونحيي الجهود التي أفضت إلى وقف إطلاق النار دعماً للسلم الأهلي.نجدد التزامنا بمبادئ ثورة… — Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) July 19, 2025

Syrian security forces deployed across parts of Suwayda earlier as part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal aimed at ending days of heavy fighting between local armed groups and Arab tribal forces.

Despite the truce announcement, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported in a statement that clashes continued between Bedouin tribes and local armed factions in Suwayda city.

The death toll from the fighting in Suwayda has reached 940 over the past week, according to SOHR.

In March, Mazloum Abdi and Syria’s transitional president Ahmad Al-Sharaa agreed to incorporate the SDF into the national military framework.