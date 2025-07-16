SDF Commander urges halt to Suwayda violence

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Wednesday, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi called for an immediate end to the ongoing violence in Suwayda, emphasizing that Syria’s future depends on dialogue and reason rather than revenge.

In a post on X, Abdi reported receiving appeals from residents in Suwayda requesting safe corridors for civilians, describing the killing of women and children, along with the targeting of religious symbols, as violations of human values and Syrian societal norms.

تصلنا مناشدات من أهلنا في السويداء لتأمين ممرات آمنة للمدنيين ووقف الهجمات التي تستهدفهم.قتل النساء والأطفال والاعتداء على الرموز الدينية جريمة بحق الإنسانية وقيم السوريين، ويجب وقف هذه الأعمال العدوانية فورًا ومحاسبة المسؤولين عنها.بعد 14 عامًا من الحرب، آن الأوان لوقف نزيف… — Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) July 16, 2025

He also urged a halt to what he called “aggressive actions,” calling for those responsible to be held accountable. “Fourteen years into the war, it is time to stop the bloodshed. Syria cannot recover through retaliation, but through reasoned dialogue,” he added.

Abdi further characterized the situation facing the Druze community as a national issue that must be resolved through constitutional means and inclusive dialogue.

The southern province has witnessed days of intense clashes between local armed groups and tribal factions, with over 250 people reported dead, according to local sources. A ceasefire agreement was later reached between a Druze faction and Syria’s Interior Ministry.