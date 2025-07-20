Humanitarian corridor in Suwayda: 73 civilians evacuated

Shafaq News – Suwayda

On Sunday, the Syrian Civil Defense evacuated 73 civilians from Suwayda province, most of them women and children, as part of ongoing efforts to relocate vulnerable residents from areas hit by recent clashes.

Relief teams, working in coordination with humanitarian organizations, have been distributing essential supplies at temporary shelter centers established for displaced families.

At the same time, the Internal Security Commander in Suwayda confirmed that detained Bedouin families are expected to be released within hours. Preparations are underway to ensure their safe return home.

He underscored that all parties remain committed to the recently brokered ceasefire. The truce came after several days of deadly confrontations between local armed factions and Bedouin tribal fighters in and around the city.

Earlier, Syrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Nour al-Din al-Baba announced that all tribal fighters had been cleared from Suwayda and that combat inside urban areas had ended.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), more than 1,000 people have been killed since the fighting erupted. The toll includes 336 Druze fighters and 298 Druze civilians. On the opposing side, 342 personnel from the Ministry of Defense and the General Security Directorate were killed, along with 21 members of Bedouin tribes.