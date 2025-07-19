Syria announces new ceasefire in Suwayda

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Saturday, the Syrian Presidency announced a ceasefire in Suwayda following a week of intense clashes that left hundreds dead and displaced many more.

In a statement, the Presidency said security forces had begun deploying across the province to “ensure the implementation” of the agreement.

The deal allows for the return of state institutions and security forces to Suwayda, while requiring local fighters to disarm and integrate into official agencies. Individuals responsible for violations on either side will face prosecution, and those unwilling to accept the terms may exit the province through a safe corridor.

It also pledges future political inclusion for the Druze, who—despite nominal roles in national politics—remain politically underrepresented and wield little influence in Damascus.

Prior to the announcement, the Druze spiritual leadership called for an immediate end to the violence and urged all parties to prioritize “unity, reason, and restraint.”

Tensions escalated following clashes between Druze armed groups and Bedouin tribes. Despite earlier truce efforts, the fighting escalated sharply, with at least 718 deaths reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.