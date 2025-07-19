SDF Chief, US envoy urge reconciliation and stability across Syria

Shafaq News - Damascus

On Saturday, US Special Envoy Thomas J. Barrack met with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) General Commander Mazloum Abdi to discuss steps toward national reconciliation and continued efforts against ISIS.

The US Embassy in Damascus announced in a post on X that the two sides addressed ways to restore calm and promote long-term stability across the country, emphasizing the importance of building a unified, inclusive, and peaceful Syria.

Earlier, Abdi praised efforts to de-escalate tensions in Syria’s southern Suwayda province.