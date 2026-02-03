Kurdish National Council delegation to meet Al-Sharaa in Damascus

Shafaq News- Damascus

The leadership body of the Kurdish National Council in Syria (ENKS) is set to meet with transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa in the capital, Damascus, to discuss several political files of mutual interest, a source in the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Party’s central committee said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the ENKS delegation, which included Mohammad Ismail, Nemat Dawoud, Faisal Youssef, Suleiman Oso, and Fasila Youssef, met with the Syrian side, headed by Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, to discuss Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, and both sides rejected any political paths that could undermine state sovereignty.

Al-Shaibani stressed that Syrian Kurds are an integral part of the country’s national fabric, underlining the importance of safeguarding their rights and reinforcing the principle of equal citizenship, while preserving their cultural and social identity within a unified Syrian state. The ENKS delegation welcomed Presidential Decree No. 13, describing it as an important step toward consolidating the civil rights of Kurds and strengthening their integration into national life.

The visit comes as Syrian internal security forces on Monday began implementing the first phase of an agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), by deploying a security unit to the city of Hasakah in coordination with local forces, marking the initial practical step in enforcing the deal.

Hasakah Internal Security Commander Brigadier General Marwan Al-Ali said the deployment involved a limited number of personnel at designated locations, adding that a second phase would be carried out on Tuesday with the entry of a similar force into Qamishli. He said the plan aims to end armed manifestations and reorganize security operations under state supervision.