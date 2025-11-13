Damascus to host Abdi–Al-Sharaa meeting under US mediation

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi and transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa are expected to meet in Damascus under US sponsorship to discuss integrating the SDF into the new government, a senior Kurdish official said on Thursday.

The official told Shafaq News that the talks fall within Washington’s efforts to implement the March agreement — signed between al-Sharaa and Abdi — which seeks to integrate SDF-affiliated civil and military institutions into the Syrian state in a way that “supports regional stability and preserves joint operations against ISIS,” with senior officials from both sides and US Envoy Tom Barrack expected to attend.

Meanwhile, Barrack, referring to the recent visit of al-Sharaa to the US, noted that the United States, Turkiye, and Syria held follow-on discussions on the “next phase” of cooperation, which included plans to integrate the SDF into Syria’s structures.

Statement by Ambassador Thomas J. Barrack, Jr.On the Historic Visit of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to the White HouseThis week marks a decisive turning point in the modern history of the Middle East - and in the remarkable transformation of Syria from isolation to… — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) November 13, 2025

The development comes after multiple negotiation rounds between the SDF and the Syrian government over the future of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria and the status of SDF forces, with Damascus seeking full state control and the SDF demanding recognition of the autonomous administration and integration into a national military structure.

