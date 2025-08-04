SDF calls for formal talks on Syria's oil

Shafaq News - Al-Hasakah

On Monday, Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), called for formal negotiations to create a clear framework for managing Syria’s oil resources, urging all relevant parties to come together in agreement.

“In practice, integration means a partnership—among all Syrians, all communities, and the administrations currently in place,” he stressed, emphasizing the need for inclusive governance structures rather than centralized control.

Abdi noted that the region continues to face a range of political and administrative challenges, highlighting that addressing each of them requires distinct approaches rather than one overarching solution.

His remarks come as northeast Syria experiences growing pressure on multiple fronts. Armed tensions remain active in several areas, while dialogue with Damascus has stalled. A political agreement reached in March—intended to lay the groundwork for integrating SDF forces into state institutions—has yet to produce concrete steps.

The absence of follow-through has raised concerns among observers monitoring the fragile political landscape. Marwan Hassan, a researcher on Syrian affairs, warned Shafaq News that while the March deal marked a symbolic shift, its implementation remains uncertain.

“Without a clear mechanism for integration and redistribution of authority, tensions will persist—and disputed areas could quickly turn into new flashpoints,” he cautioned.

Meanwhile, Elham Ahmed, co-chair of the Foreign Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration in North and East Syria, urged the transitional government to prioritize the return of displaced populations, describing it as an essential element of any political settlement.

She also rejected accusations that the Administration is seeking separation from Syria, reaffirming that decentralization continues to form the basis of its political vision. “A stalled or incomplete transition may open the door to civil war and unravel the fabric of social stability,” she warned.