SDF sets conditions for Syrian army integration

Shafaq News – Damascus

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are prepared to join the new Syrian army, provided the integration respects the SDF’s identity, struggle, and sacrifices, a senior Kurdish commander declared on Saturday.

In an interview with the group’s media center, Sipan Hamo, a member of the SDF General Command, explained that the next steps taken by the Syrian government will determine whether “the integration process accelerates, slows, or stalls.” He emphasized that the SDF will continue to act as a national force defending all Syrians until a fair democratic system is established.

“Our forces are not merely a military formation. They represent a political and social project with a clear vision for a democratic Syria,” Hamo remarked. “We have fought intense battles against ISIS and all forces seeking to undermine our national project.”

He recalled that the March 10, 2025, agreement marked the starting point for the concept of integration, noting that the SDF has consistently opposed marginalization, dictatorship, and injustice.

Discussing the recent integration meeting involving the Ministry of Defense and US officials, Hamo described it as “positive in tone but lacking tangible outcomes.” He highlighted the need to translate the constructive atmosphere into practical steps, stressing that dialogue cannot advance without concrete measures to address security concerns in northern and eastern Syria.

Hamo criticized the transitional government’s inability to maintain security, pointing to recent incidents of mass killings and lawlessness that have cast doubt on its commitment to building a genuine national army. Such actions, he observed, contradict the government’s positive rhetoric.

He further warned that excluding Syrian communities from decision-making institutions, including constitutional drafting and government formation, threatens national unity.

“No government or army can earn respect without the participation of all communities. Syria cannot be a homeland for all without inclusive participation,” he added.

Earlier, the Syrian government and the SDF reached a preliminary understanding to integrate around 100,000 SDF fighters and internal security forces (Asayish) into Syria’s military and security institutions.

Under the US-backed framework, the integration process is expected to conclude by the end of 2025, with SDF commander Mazloum Abdi recently confirming the existence of a “preliminary agreement” with the Syrian government on the integration plan.