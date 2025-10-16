SDF's Abdi unveils key terms of integration into Syrian Army

Shafaq News – Damascus

The Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, revealed on Thursday that its leaders and fighters are set to receive senior positions within Syria’s Ministry of Defense and military command, as part of an initial agreement to integrate the SDF into the Syrian army.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Abdi said the SDF’s experience in fighting ISIS would “enhance the capabilities of the Syrian army,” adding that local police forces in northeastern Syria would also be merged into Syria’s national security apparatus.

He clarified that recent unrest in al-Sweida and the Syrian coast had contributed to delays in implementing the preliminary agreement.

The announcement follows several rounds of negotiations between the SDF and the Syrian government, focused on the future of the autonomous administration in northern and eastern Syria and the status of SDF forces under any potential political settlement.

While Damascus has repeatedly demanded the unconditional return of SDF-controlled areas to state authority, the SDF has insisted on formal recognition of the autonomous administration and the integration of its forces into a national military framework—while preserving their organizational structure.

Abdi also noted what he described as some flexibility in Turkiye’s stance on the integration of the SDF into the Syrian army, adding, “If we, as Syrians, can reach an agreement, then Turkey will have no justification to intervene.”

