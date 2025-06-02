US backs Syrian plan to integrate ex-rebels

Shafaq News/ The United States has signaled conditional approval for a Syrian government plan to incorporate thousands of foreign former rebel fighters into the national army, as long as the process remains transparent, according to Reuters.

The proposal involves the formation of a new unit—designated the 84th Division—within the Syrian army. Around 3,500 foreign fighters, mainly Uyghurs from China and neighboring countries, are expected to be part of the division alongside Syrian nationals.

US Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack, who also serves as ambassador to Turkiye, acknowledged the arrangement during a recent visit to Damascus. He emphasized that the integration could be acceptable if handled transparently, noting that many of the fighters are firmly aligned with Syria’s new leadership. “It’s better to absorb them within the structure of the state than leave them outside, vulnerable to re-radicalization,” he remarked. “The key issue is accountability.”

The future of foreign combatants who had previously fought under the banner of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) has remained one of the most contentious elements in Syria’s attempts to normalize ties with the West. HTS, once affiliated with Al-Qaeda, assumed power last year following the collapse of the al-Assad government and the end of a 13-year conflict.

Until recently, Washington had advocated for the removal of all foreign fighters from Syrian security institutions. However, policy shifted following President Donald Trump’s tour of the Middle East last month. During his visit, Trump met transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh, announcing the lifting of al-Assad-era sanctions, and appointing Barrack to oversee US policy toward Syria.

Inside Syria’s defense circles, officials have continued to push for Western acceptance of the plan. “We’re not asking for blind trust,” explained a senior Syrian military adviser. “We are offering oversight, verification, and a defined chain of command to make sure this integration reduces regional instability.”

The US administration and Syria’s official spokesperson have not yet issued a response.