Trump urges US non-intervention in Syria amid opposition advance

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, President-elect Donald Trump urged the United States to refrain from intervening in the rapidly unfolding events in Syria, as opposition factions advance towards the capital, Damascus.

"Syria is a mess, but is not our friend and the United States should have nothing to do with it," Trump stated on X, advising the current administration, "This is not our fight. Let it play out. Do not get involved."

"Opposition fighters in Syria, in an unprecedented move, have totally taken over numerous cities, in a highly coordinated offensive, and are now on the outskirts of Damascus, obviously preparing to make a very big move toward taking out Assad."

He continued, "Russia, because they are so tied up in Ukraine, and with the loss there of over 600,000 soldiers, seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years"

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called for "political dialogue" between the Syrian government and opposition factions, amid an unprecedented offensive that has led to the opposition capturing major provinces.

Furthermore, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that the potential collapse of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's regime could "dramatically alter the Middle Eastern landscape." Senior Israeli officials indicated that the Netanyahu government is preparing for Al-Assad's regime's total collapse, noting a mass escape of regime soldiers across Syria. High-level security sources highlighted the lack of significant intervention from Iran, Russia, or Hezbollah, and pointed out that the regime has lost control over the border with Israel, now almost entirely under opposition control.

On Friday, Israel deployed additional ground and air forces on the Syrian border as opposition factions continued their rapid advance. These developments coincide with the announcement by Syrian factions of the start of the "Battle of Homs" to gain control of the city and advance towards Damascus, held by Al-Assad.