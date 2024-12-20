High-level US diplomats in Syria for talks with HTS

Shafaq News/ Senior US diplomats have arrived in Syria to hold the first direct and official meeting with representatives of the new regime, the US State Department revealed on Friday.

The State Department's top Middle East diplomat Barbara Leaf, Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens and newly appointed Senior Advisor Daniel Rubinstein—tasked with leading the Department's Syria engagement—will be the first American diplomats to travel to Damascus since the Syrian opposition ousted President Bashar al-Assad, according to Reuters.

During their meetings with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) representatives, the US officials will discuss principles such as inclusivity and minority rights, which Washington aims to integrate into Syria’s political transition, the Department spokesperson said.

The delegation will also seek new information about American journalist Austin Tice, who was abducted during a reporting trip to Syria in August 2012, and other US citizens missing under the Al-Assad regime.

“They will be engaging directly with the Syrian people, including members of civil society, activists, members of different communities, and other Syrian voices about their vision for the future of their country and how the United States can help support them,” the spokesperson added. "They also plan to meet with representatives of HTS to discuss transition principles endorsed by the United States and regional partners in Aqaba, Jordan.”

Analysts consider the visit a significant step as Western governments gradually open channels to HTS and its leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and begin debating whether to remove the group's terrorist designation. The US delegation's trip follows recent contacts with France and the UK.

HTS remains on the State Department's terrorist list and was previously affiliated with al-Qaeda. However, it has attempted to distance itself from its past and claims to have adopted a more moderate stance.