Dollar shows mixed movement in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Tuesday’s trading steady in Baghdad markets, while recording a 0.2% drop in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 149,000 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from yesterday’s closing session.

In Baghdad, exchange shops sold the dollar at 149,500 dinars and bought it at 148,500 dinars. In Erbil, selling prices dipped slightly to 148,650 dinars, with buying prices at 148,450 dinars.