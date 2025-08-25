USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Monday, the US dollar exchange rates weakened against the Iraqi dinar as trading closed in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 142,100 IQD per $100, compared with 142,200 IQD earlier in the day.

Prices at local currency exchange shops in Baghdad also declined, with sales at 143,000 IQD per $100 and purchases at 141,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the dollar recorded 141,900 IQD for sale and 141,800 IQD for purchase.