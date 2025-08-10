Dollar prices steady in Baghdad, decrease in Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Sunday, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad but edged lower in Erbil.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rate held firm at the opening of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, settling at 139,850 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Baghdad exchange stores, the selling rate was 140,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 138,750 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 139,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 139,700.