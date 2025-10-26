USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Sunday, the US dollar exchange rates slipped against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil as local exchange markets closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 140,950 dinars per $100, down from 141,375 dinars in the morning.

Exchange shops in Baghdad’s local markets maintained stable retail prices, selling the dollar at 142,000 dinars and buying at 140,000 dinars per $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also edged lower, selling at 140,700 dinars and buying at 140,550 dinars.