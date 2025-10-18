Dollar prices steady in Baghdad, drop in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Saturday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar stabilized in Baghdad while edging lower in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News, the dollar's rates set at 141,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, at the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 142,500 IQD and 140,500 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 141,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,250.