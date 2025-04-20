Iraqi Dinar recovers against US Dollar in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US dollar exchange rates recorded a downward trend in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates declined with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 146,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 146,650 dinars in the morning.

Local exchange shops in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 147,500 IQD per $100 and the buying price of 145,500 IQD.

In Erbil, selling prices reached 146,650 IQD and buying prices stood at 146,550 IQD per $100.