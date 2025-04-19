Dollar prices drop in Baghdad, steady in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar decreased in Baghdad while remaining stable in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 146,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, 150 dinars below the morning rates.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 147,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 145,750 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 147,050 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 146,950.