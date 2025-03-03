Dollar prices edge higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar rose in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 148,700 dinars for every 100 dollars, compared to 147,700 in the morning.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 149,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 147,750 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 148,300 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 148,200.