Dollar prices edge higher in Baghdad, stagnant in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar rose in Baghdad while prices remained stable in Erbil.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 148,450 dinars for every 100 dollars, compared to 148,200 in the morning.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 149,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 147,500 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 148,050 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 147,950.