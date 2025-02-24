Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges registered a rate of 149,350 IQD per $100, compared to 149,900 $ per recorded on Sunday.

The selling prices in local currency exchange shops in Baghdad stood at 150,500 IQD per $100, with the buying prices at 148,500 IQD

In Erbil, the selling price was 149,200 IQD per $100, with the buying price at 149,200 IQD