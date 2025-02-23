Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar fell in both Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rate dropped with the closure of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 149,250 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 149,900 dinars recorded this morning.

In Baghdad, currency exchange stores recorded a selling rate of 150,000 dinars per 100 dollars and a buying rate of 148,000 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 149,150 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,050.