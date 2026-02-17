Iraq, Kuwait intercept 314,000 Captagon pills

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Interior Ministry on Tuesday announced the disruption of an international drug trafficking network and the seizure of 314,000 Captagon pills in a joint operation with Kuwait.

In a statement, the ministry said the operation thwarted a cross-border smuggling scheme after “precise intelligence sharing and coordinated field action.”

The ministry did not disclose the seizure site or any arrests.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has identified Iraq’s western corridor, including Al-Anbar province and the Al-Qaim crossing with Syria, as a key pathway for Captagon moving into Iraqi cities and onward to Gulf markets. UNODC data previously showed Iraq’s Captagon seizures surged by nearly 3,380% between 2019 and 2023.

Earlier this month, Iraq’s National Intelligence Service announced a separate operation that seized 200,000 Captagon pills in Syria. Interior Ministry figures also show security forces dismantled 1,201 drug trafficking networks over the past three years, including 171 international groups, and confiscated more than 14 tons of narcotics nationwide.

