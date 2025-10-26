USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Sunday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar weakened slightly in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 141,375 dinars per $100, down from 141,500 dinars on Saturday.

Exchange shop rates also edged lower, with the dollar selling at 142,250 dinars and buying at 140,250 dinars per $100.

In Erbil, the currency saw a similar dip, trading at 141,150 dinars for selling and 140,900 dinars for buying per $100.