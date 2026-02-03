Baathist and ISIS suspect detained in Iraq's Babil security sweep

Shafaq News- Babil

On Tuesday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) confirmed the arrest of a man in Iraq’s Babil province on suspicion of belonging to Saddam Hussein’s banned Baath Party and maintaining ties to ISIS.

In a statement, the PMF identified the suspect by the initials A.H.M., noting that he was apprehended under Article 10 of the Baath Party Prohibition Law.

The arrest comes amid recent operations in Mosul, Baghdad and Dhi Qar, where several senior Baathists were detained in what officials described as the “largest” operation of its kind in years.

Banned since 2003, the Baath Party remains prohibited under Iraq’s constitution and the 2016 law outlawing its activities. Meanwhile, the 2008 Accountability and Justice Act continues to allow prosecution of former regime members involved in crimes or attempts to reorganize the party.

