PMF apprehends man over Baath Party promotion

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Thursday arrested a suspect accused of promoting the banned Baath Party in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq.

In a statement, the PMF said an intelligence unit from the 27th Brigade carried out the security operation in the Karma district under a judicial arrest warrant. The suspect was handed over to the competent authorities to complete legal procedures.

The Baath Party, which ruled Iraq under Saddam Hussein until the US-led invasion in 2003, was officially outlawed under the 2005 Iraqi Constitution. The law criminalizes any form of promotion or glorification of the party.