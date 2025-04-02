Iraq arrests drug trafficking, fraud gang in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraqi police dismantled a “dangerous” drug trafficking and fraud gang in Baghdad, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) media directorate stated that security forces arrested the gang and seized illegal substances along with other contraband during the operation.

Last weekend, Iraqi authorities intercepted multiple drug smuggling attempts at the southern border with Iran, seizing nearly one kilogram of crystal meth, 3,790 tramadol pills, and four grams of marijuana hidden in a woman's headscarf.

Additionally, the Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) reported the arrest of a suspected drug “kingpin” in Baghdad.