Iraq security brief: Drug smuggling foiled, PMF nabs Baath suspect

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on October 2, 2025.

- Border Forces Foil Balloon Smuggling Attempt (Baghdad)

Iraq’s Border Forces intercepted a large drug-smuggling operation, seizing 80,000 narcotic pills packed in small bags and sent across the frontier by balloon.

- Intelligence Thwarts Captagon Smuggling (Al-Anbar)

The Military Intelligence Directorate seized more than 198,000 Captagon pills in an attempted smuggling operation in Al-Anbar province.

- PMF Arrests Suspect for Baathist Propaganda (Al-Anbar)

The 27th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces arrested a suspect accused of promoting the banned Baath Party in al-Anbar province.

- Young Man Killed in Knife Fight (Kirkuk)

A security source in Kirkuk reported the death of a 23-year-old resident of Darwaza neighborhood after being stabbed during a quarrel inside a factory.

- Man Arrested for Insulting Holy Shrines (Karbala)

Karbala police arrested a man accused of insulting residents of the province and offending the sanctity of the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother al-Abbas.