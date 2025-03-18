Iraq arrests 10 for drug possession

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi police arrested 10 travelers including five foreign nationals for possessing narcotics at four border crossings.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Muqdad Miri announced that customs police at the Shalamcheh, Zurbatiyah, Al-Munthiriya, and Al-Sheeb border crossings detained 10 travelers in separate operations for carrying methadone, crystal meth, opium, and marijuana. All suspects and confiscated substances have been referred to the judiciary.

Iraq’s National Security Service said in a statement that its field units arrested a prominent drug dealer in Diyala. The suspect was caught in possession of one kilogram of crystal meth in a sting operation carried out in Baghdad, based on intelligence and judicial orders. Legal proceedings have been initiated under Article 28 of Iraq’s drug law.

In Najaf, security forces apprehended two drug traffickers following a meticulous tracking operation. Authorities seized more than a kilogram of crystal meth from their possession, and the suspects were handed over to relevant authorities for further investigation.

Yesterday, the Al-Rusafa Police Command announced arresting three suspects—one dealer and two distributors—caught in the act.

Iraq’s Drug Crisis

Iraq has faced an increasingly severe drug problem in recent years, driven by a combination of geographic, social, and political factors. Its strategic location—bordering countries with active drug production and trafficking networks—has made it a key transit hub for narcotics smuggling.

In 2023 alone, more than 7,000 individuals were sentenced for drug-related offenses, with punishments ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty. The crackdown intensified in 2024, leading to the arrest of 14,438 individuals on charges related to drug trafficking, distribution, and personal use. Of those detained, 8,930 were convicted by the judiciary, highlighting the government's continued efforts to curb the crisis.