PM Al-Sudani updates National Security Council on NATO talks

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani briefed the Ministerial Council for National Security on his recent visit to Brussels, where he attended the North Atlantic Council meeting at NATO headquarters.

According to a statement by the PM’s media office, al-Sudani highlighted the positive feedback from NATO member states on Iraq’s regional role and the government’s efforts to strengthen security and stability.

The Iraqi National Security Council also reviewed the overall security situation in the country and adopted a series of decisions and recommendations. Members examined a comprehensive proposal to strengthen Iraq’s air defense system, including technical details and requirements.

The council condemned the recent Israeli attack on Qatar, warning that such actions risk expanding regional conflict.