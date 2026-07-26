$20M+ recovered in Iraq Oil Ministry corruption case

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s judiciary seized 27 billion dinars ($20.6 million) hidden with several individuals in the corruption case involving detained former Oil Ministry Undersecretary for Refining Affairs Adnan Al-Jumaili.

The Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court linked the funds to alleged waste in refinery projects involving Al-Jumaili and other suspects, adding that investigators were still tracing assets and identifying additional parties.

On July 22, an operation in Saladin province, also linked to al-Jumaili, recovered 13 billion dinars ($9.9 million), $400,000, 40 one-kilogram gold bars, and five kilograms of jewelry. Courts have frozen nine commercial properties, three flour mills, and seven trucks valued at about 69 billion dinars ($52.4 million) as part of the Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption drive.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown by numbers: 67 arrests explained

Authorities had arrested Al-Jumaili on May 30 before removing him from office in early June over alleged irregularities in refinery projects and government contracts.

Read more: Can Iraq recover billions in stolen assets abroad?