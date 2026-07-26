Iran suspends regional attacks after US strikes halt

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Sunday suspended its retaliatory attacks on Gulf states after the United States halted its air campaign against the Islamic Republic, according to Mohammad Akraminia, spokesman for the Iranian army, warning that strikes would resume and expand geographically if Washington returned to attacking.

Akraminia said Tehran had stopped its operations in direct response to the two-night pause in US strikes, and “since our strategy is fundamentally based on reciprocal response, we have also halted our retaliatory operations."

He cautioned that a US decision to resume the air campaign, particularly if taken in step with Israel, would widen the war geographically, pointing out that the conflict had already spread to the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern entrance of the Red Sea, a reference to recent fighting between Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement and Saudi Arabia.

The United States halted its strikes on Friday, breaking a run of 13-day attacks. Axios reported on Saturday that US President Donald Trump personally directed the military not to carry out a strike plan presented to him that day.

According to Axios, Trump's order to pause came hours after an Omani delegation arrived in Tehran for talks on new arrangements to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Two regional sources familiar with the negotiations told the outlet that Oman and Iran could reach an agreement over the weekend, after which Trump would decide whether to accept it.

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