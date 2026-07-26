ISX turnover jumps 240% in weekly trade

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Trading activity on the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) surged last week, with the value of traded shares rising 240.21% and trading volume climbing 256.45% from the previous week, while the benchmark ISX60 index gained 2.04%.

According to the exchange's weekly report, trading took place over five sessions involving 72 listed companies. Shares of 21 companies were not traded because buy and sell orders failed to match, while 10 companies remained suspended for failing to meet disclosure requirements.

A total of 93.98 billion shares, worth 47.99 billion Iraqi dinars (about $36.6 million), were traded in 5,782 transactions, compared with 26.36 billion shares, valued at 14.10 billion dinars (about $10.8 million), a week earlier. The ISX60 closed the week at 1,044.25 points.

Foreign investors bought 23.36 million shares worth 133.7 million dinars (about $102,000) in 93 transactions, while selling 14.67 billion shares valued at 20.69 billion dinars (about $15.8 million) through 150 transactions.

The Iraq Stock Exchange lists 103 companies across sectors including banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, tourism, services, investment and insurance.