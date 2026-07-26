President Al-Sharaa: Syria seeks security deal with Israel

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa stated on Sunday that Damascus is working toward a security agreement with Israel involving several countries, while insisting Syria would not relinquish its claim to the occupied Golan Heights.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Al-Sharaa said Syria had “no interest” in confrontation with Israel and was seeking a security arrangement that could pave the way for broader peace. Yet, today, Israeli forces advanced into two villages in the Yarmouk Basin, western Daraa province near the boundary with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, surpassing 20 ground and aerial incursions during this month alone.

On Lebanon, he ruled out any Syrian military intervention, saying Damascus was coordinating with the Lebanese government on a comprehensive approach to the country's crisis and reaffirming support for the Lebanese state's exclusive control over arms and decisions on war and peace. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump said Al-Sharaa could handle Hezbollah in Lebanon "differently and more precisely" than Israel, suggesting Syria could play a role in addressing the group.

Al-Sharaa also said removing economic sanctions would have limited impact unless Syria is removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism. While acknowledging slow implementation of the agreement with the Kurds, he added that the government remained committed to the process and had established a committee, with international support, to address the issue of missing persons.

Read more: Kurds in Syria: From marginalization to a defining political force

Relations with Iraq are "continuously improving," he noted, while discussions with Russia over the future of its military bases in Syria remain unresolved.