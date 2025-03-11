Drones, walls, and troops: Iraq's multi-layered border defense

Shafaq News/ As northeastern Syria plunges deeper into chaos, Iraq is bracing for the inevitable spillover. With ISIS exploiting the turmoil and cross-border militant activity on the rise, Baghdad is racing to fortify its frontier—deploying troops, high-tech surveillance, and even constructing a 160-kilometer concrete barrier. Yet, despite these measures, the threat remains far from contained, as instability in Syria continues to test Iraq’s security like never before.

Syria's Tinderbox: A Blaze That Engulfs Iraq

As ISIS continues to exploit the region's instability, both Syria and Iraq are increasingly concerned about the potential for cross-border militant activity that could revive the terror once rampant along their shared borders.

Although ISIS has lost its territorial stronghold, the group remains a formidable threat, continuing to launch attacks. These persistent assaults are not only destabilizing Syria but also putting Iraq on high alert, with concerns that ISIS militants could infiltrate across the porous border.

Iraqi officials worry that as ISIS retreats from SDF operations, the militants will set up new strongholds in Iraq’s desert regions, exploiting security gaps in areas already vulnerable to extremist influence.

Brigadier General Hossam Al-Awadi, a senior Iraqi military strategist, highlighted that the growing instability in Syria’s northeast is allowing ISIS to regroup, reorganize, and carry out cross-border attacks that directly threaten Iraq’s security. September 2024 alone saw 22 ISIS operations in SDF-controlled areas, leaving 55 people dead, including seven combatants and one woman. Tribal and familial clashes added to the chaos, with 18 fatalities and 63 injuries.

Colonel Ahmad Al-Khalil, an Iraqi intelligence officer, emphasized that the violence on the border is a serious threat to Iraq’s western provinces, where ISIS remnants are trying to regain a foothold and destabilize security efforts.

Dr. Ali Al-Dabbagh, an Iraqi foreign affairs official, stressed that Iraq must intensify its efforts to close these security gaps and prevent ISIS from exploiting the ongoing instability.

The situation is especially tense in Deir ez-Zor, al-Hasakah, and al-Raqqah, where local conflicts continue to fuel extremism.

In Deir ez-Zor, tribal clashes, and ISIS activity led to multiple deaths, as Lieutenant General Abdelwahab Al-Saadi warned that these ongoing conflicts could create a safe haven for ISIS fighters, enabling them to cross into Iraq and destabilize the already fragile border.

In al-Hasakah, the presence of one of ISIS's largest detention centers has raised alarm, with riots in the facility threatening regional security. General Najim Al-Jabouri, an Iraqi security official, cautioned that many detainees, including Iraqis, could return to Iraq to rejoin ISIS cells, exacerbating the threat.

Al-Raqqah, the former capital of ISIS's caliphate, remains a hotbed of instability. Slow reconstruction efforts and continued infighting are pushing vulnerable residents, especially the youth, back toward extremist ideologies. Major General Abdulkhaleq Al-Muhammadawi, a senior Iraqi military officer, warned that Raqqa’s failure to stabilize could have grave implications for Iraq’s security, as radicalization continues to take hold in the region.

Extremist Epicentre

The situation in north-eastern Syria poses a serious threat to Iraq's security. This region, controlled by various armed factions, has become a stronghold for ISIS and other extremist groups. One of the most alarming developments is the al-Hol camp, located in north-eastern Syria, which houses tens of thousands of ISIS fighters and their families. Many of these individuals continue to hold extremist ideologies, presenting a significant challenge to regional stability.

As of early 2025, al-Hol shelters around 52,000 people, including more than 32,000 Iraqis. Despite efforts to repatriate some families, roughly 15,000 Iraqis remain in the camp, alongside 11,000 militants.

Iraqi officials view al-Hol as a "ticking time bomb." Former National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji has referred to it as "one of the most dangerous places in the world," where extremist ideologies continue to thrive. The camp’s poor management, coupled with rising violence, has created an environment ripe for the resurgence of ISIS and other jihadist factions, directly threatening Iraq.

The porous border between Syria and Iraq, especially in regions like al-Qaim and al-Anbar, has allowed remnants of ISIS to cross into Iraq. This fluid movement of militants raises concerns that, if left unchecked, these groups could reignite violence, further destabilizing Iraq and undermining the country’s ongoing efforts to combat ISIS.

Speaking to Shafaq news, the political analyst Ali al-Mamaari has stressed that the unrest in Syria has directly impacted its neighbors, with Iraq being one of the most vulnerable. "The instability in Syria presents direct threats to Iraq’s security, and this threat grows more significant with each passing day," he noted.

One of the most alarming aspects of this instability is the continued activity of ISIS militants, who remain entrenched in the Syrian Desert and exploit the porous border to infiltrate Iraq.

According to Iraq’s Ministry of Interior, the number of ISIS-affiliated militants crossing the border from Syria has increased in recent months, with an estimated 200-300 militants entering Iraq each month. "These numbers may seem small, but they represent a significant risk given the potential for these militants to regroup and launch attacks on Iraqi soil," explained an intelligence official from the Ministry.

High-Tech Border Security Blitz

To protect its 599-kilometer-long border with Syria, Iraq has ramped up military preparations. Over 10,000 additional security personnel have been stationed along the frontier, equipped with advanced surveillance technology to monitor the border around the clock. This includes more than 200 thermal cameras and a network of over 30 watchtowers designed to detect and prevent any potential security threats, such as militant infiltration or smuggling activities.

Drones have become a crucial part of Iraq's enhanced security strategy. The Ministry of Defence has invested in an expanded fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which provide real-time intelligence on militant movements and border crossings. These drones are equipped with high-definition cameras and infrared sensors, enabling the military to monitor remote areas that are otherwise difficult to patrol. "Drones are our eyes in the sky, enabling us to track potential infiltrators and militants before they can cross into Iraqi territory," an Iraqi military officer explained in an interview.

In addition to the high-tech surveillance, Iraq’s security forces have conducted a series of drills and quick-response exercises in collaboration with local forces in border provinces like Nineveh, al-Anbar, and al-Qaim. These exercises are designed to ensure a swift and coordinated response to any border security challenges.

Iraqi authorities have made it clear that they are prepared to handle any escalation resulting from the conflict in Syria. "We are ready for any conflict that may spill over from Syria. Our forces are on high alert," stated Qasim al-Araji, Iraq’s National Security Advisor.

Despite the risks, Iraq remains confident in its ability to maintain control. Ali Nehmeh al-Bandawi, a member of Iraq’s parliamentary security and defense committee, reassured the public that the situation is under control. “Iraq had anticipated potential clashes in Syria and had taken proactive measures to secure its borders.”

Reinforcements from the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior, and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were deployed early to ensure security. "We expected these developments and acted swiftly to safeguard our borders," al-Bandawi affirmed to Shafaq News.

The Wall

Iraq has made substantial investments in physical infrastructure to bolster its border security, complementing its personnel and technology deployment. A notable feature of these efforts is the construction of a 160-kilometer-long concrete wall, particularly along areas known for frequent smuggling and militant movement. This wall, several meters high and reinforced with steel mesh, is designed to prevent unauthorized crossings and secure vulnerable sections of the border.

Despite the considerable investment in physical barriers, experts caution that such measures alone cannot guarantee complete security. "Walls and fences are helpful, but they are not foolproof. They do not address the underlying issues of insurgency or smuggling networks that operate in the desert," explained Dr. Hossam al-Khatib, a regional security analyst. He also highlighted that the harsh desert terrain, coupled with the absence of a constant human presence, can render the physical barriers less effective unless it is supported by strong intelligence and rapid-response capabilities.

Iraq's security strategy also emphasizes improving intelligence-sharing with local communities and neighboring countries. Local security forces in provinces such as al-Anbar and Nineveh are actively exchanging intelligence with military units in Syria and Jordan. This cooperation is vital for identifying potential militant movements and preventing the establishment of extremist networks along the border.

Abdullah al-Jughayfi, an adviser to al-Anbar’s provincial security committee, pointed out that effective security relies on more than just physical barriers. Drawing on the example of Israel’s Gaza barrier, which was breached during the October 7, 2023, Hamas incursion, he stressed the importance of intelligence and rapid-response capabilities. "No barrier is impenetrable, and security must rely on more than just walls," Jughayfi remarked.

Moreover, al-Jughayfi emphasized the critical role of political and tribal stability within Iraq. He warned that internal discord, particularly in regions like al-Anbar, could create vulnerabilities that external forces might exploit. This sentiment was echoed by Talib Abdul Karim al-Mamaari, a parliamentarian from Nineveh, who underlined the importance of local cooperation in securing the border. "The stability of our borders depends on the stability of the communities around them," al-Mamaari stated.

A Strict Policy of Non-Involvement

While Iraq has bolstered its military presence along the border, the government has consistently denied any formal involvement in the Syrian conflict. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has repeatedly affirmed that Iraq’s policy remains one of non-intervention in Syria's internal matters. "Iraq does not participate in any military operations inside Syria. Our focus is on securing our borders," al-Sudani noted.

However, despite this official stance, reports suggest that groups such as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) maintain unofficial ties with Syrian militias and military units. A report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) indicated that certain Iraqi armed groups, including Kata’ib Hezbollah, have crossed into Syria, sometimes under the guise of assisting with border security operations. This complicates Iraq’s position. "While the Iraqi government may not officially endorse these activities, the presence of these militias along the border is a reality that cannot be ignored," the ISW report observed.

In response to these claims, al-Bandawi firmly rejected them, reiterating Iraq’s commitment to non-interference. "Iraq has never engaged in military operations in Syria, and our commitment to neutrality remains steadfast," he asserted.

However, despite Iraq's desire to avoid meddling in the internal affairs of its neighbors, its strategic location has made it a focal point for the influence of external powers, particularly the US and Iran.

While Iraq strives for neutrality, the competing interests of these two global and regional powers are increasingly shaping Iraq’s security and political landscape. Both the US and Iran exert significant influence over Iraq’s affairs, each shaping the country’s security and political processes.

Geopolitical dynamics further complicate Iraq’s security situation. The presence of Iranian-backed armed groups along the border fuels tensions, as does the ongoing involvement of US forces monitoring Iranian activities in Syria. Caught between these competing interests, Iraq faces the challenge of balancing its relations with both the US and Iran. The US-led coalition’s operations aimed at curbing Iranian influence in Syria have only exacerbated the situation. These operations focused on limiting the reach of Iranian-backed groups, have occasionally led to confrontations near the border.

“The presence of both US and Iranian forces in Syria adds a layer of unpredictability. Iraq must manage this delicate situation carefully," remarked David Pollock, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.